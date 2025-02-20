Kudos to Kazim Hosein

THE EDITOR: Under the visionary leadership of Minister Kazim Hosein, Trinidad’s rice production has seen a remarkable increase over the past three years – signalling a transformative shift in the country’s agricultural sector.

This growth, which my research shows from approximately 50 acres cultivated in 2022 to over 1,200 acres to date, will help reduce the nation's reliance on rice imports while enhancing local food security.

With invaluable support from agricultural expert Nigel Grimes and Minister in the Agriculture Ministry Avinash Singh, Hosein has led efforts to modernise production practices and optimise irrigation systems, and through strategic initiatives, have successfully enhanced productivity while simultaneously strengthening the support infrastructure for local farmers.

Hosein’s commitment to providing farmers with essential resources and incentives has laid the foundation for a more sustainable, resilient, and productive local rice industry.

Through his hands-on leadership, he has steered the agriculture sector towards greater self-reliance, with rice production emerging as a cornerstone of this success.

TRISHANNA RATTANSINGH

Westmoorings