Kaiden Pollard shines again; North, South East into TTCB U-15 final

FATIMA College student Kaiden Pollard had another strong showing in the TT Cricket Board's (TTCB) Under-15 Interzone tournament as he led the North team to the final when they got a ten-run win over South in their semifinal at Greig Street in Balmain on February 19.

After winning the toss, captain Pollard led from the front with an innings of 73 from 64 balls as North posted a competitive score of 255 for seven in 50 overs. The son of former Windies skipper Kieron Pollard, Kaiden shared in a 101-run stand for the second wicket with Davis Guerra (44 off 47) after North lost a wicket in the very first over.

After Kaiden's dismissal in the 24th over, both Elijah Ashton (28) and Jean Paul-Barrimond (41 not out) had solid contributions to help North past the 250-mark.

Both Kaiden (three for 31) and Guerra (two for 22) were handy with the ball as they helped to restrict the South team in a tight game.

South got a rapid 80-run opening partnership between Rahul Soogrim (52 off 39) and Bradley Jaggernauth (32 off 44), before they slipped to 127 for six by the 27th over after Guerra and Kaiden ripped through their middle order.

South's lower order wagged as they got a 63-run stand for the seventh wicket between Samuel Stewart (41 off 46) and Kaydon Manohar (15). However, a run of three successive run outs left them reeling on 235 for nine, before Alex Nicholas (two for 47) got the final wicket in the penultimate over with South's score on 245.

In the other semi, which was played at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, the South East team had an easier passage to the final as they whipped East by 67 runs.

South East made a modest 202 for six, with Curtis Nanan (56) and Rylee Gangoo (48) being the only batsmen to get significant scores. Virendra Moonasar was East's best bowler with figures of two for 14.

After an initial 50-run opening stand, East found the going difficult with the bat as they were dismantled for just 135 in the 47th over.

Zyon Daniel (34) and Nicholai Castillo (22) were the only players to cross the 20-run mark, while Gangoo completed a fine allround performance with figures of four for 18 from 7.3 overs. Zion Phillip (three for 25) was also good with the ball and accounted for the openers, with Mickel Sookdeo grabbing two for 18.

Summarised Scores:

NORTH: 255/7 from 50 overs (Kaiden Pollard 73, Davis Guerra 44, Jean-Paul Barrimond 41 not out, Elijah Ashton 28; Ayden Ramtahal 2/64) vs SOUTH: 245 from 48.5 overs (Rahul Soogrim 52, Samuel Stewart 41, Bradley Jaggernauth 32, Bradley Jaimungal 23; K Pollard 3/31, D Guerra 2/22). North won by ten runs.

SOUTH EAST: 202/6 from 50 overs (Curtis Nanan 56, Rylee Gangoo 48; Virendra Moonasar 2/14) vs EAST: 135 from 46.3 overs (Zyon Daniel 34, Nicholai Castillo 22; R Gangoo 4/18, Zion Phillip 3/25). South East won by 67 runs.