Health Ministry issues voluntary recall of canned tuna

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh. - File photo

The Ministry of Health's Chemistry, Food and Drugs Division has advised of a voluntary recall notice for select lots of canned tuna products sold under the Genova, Van Camp’s, H-E-B and Trader Joe’s brand names.

The ministry said a release issued by Tri-Union Seafoods warned of a compromised seal on the cans.

The company's release said, "Out of an abundance of caution, following the notification from our supplier that the 'easy-open' pull-tab can lid on limited products encountered a manufacturing defect that may compromise the integrity of the product seal (especially over time), causing it to leak, or worse, be contaminated with clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning”.

The ministry said while the brands are not common in Trinidad and Tobago, consumers who have the recalled products are urged not to use them.

>

The ministry noted there had not been any illnesses reported associated with the product as yet.

It said it would continue to monitor the situation and advise the population as necessary.

A full list of the affected batches can be found on the Ministry of Health's website or its Facebook page.

It said more information can be obtained by contacting the office of the director of the Chemistry, Food and Drug Division by e-mail at cfdd@health.gov.tt or phone at 217-4664 ext. 13101.