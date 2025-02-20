Don't play the victim Mr PM

Dr Keith Rowley -

THE EDITOR: It is a recurring decimal every election cycle. The PNM under Dr Rowley takes out his playbook and introduces race into the political discourse.

When he utters his ugly language in his usual manner, he is pushed back by opposing forces and then acts like the victim. And of course, the usual crowd of commentators race to the podium to defend him.

But from where I sit or stand, it appears that the citizens are well aware of this worn-out strategy and political games. The people of this country are now fed-up and tired of the same despicable politics and are eager to change the composition of the current Cabinet to a different more competent body of people.

Sachin Ramoutar

Tabaquite

