Dil-E-Nadan heats up Couva with Kuchela

Raymond Ramnarine and Dil-E-Nadan will perform at Kuchela at the National Cricket Centre, Couva, this weekend. - Jeff K Mayers

As Carnival fever takes over, Dil-E-Nadan is gearing for an electrifying night of music, culture, and celebration at Kuchela – The Central Fete.

Staged in collaboration with Winer Boy Entertainment, the event will take place on February 21, from 8 pm-2 am at the National Cricket Centre, Couva, a media release said.

Kuchela’s lineup blends the best of chutney and soca and includes Kes The Band, Yung Bredda, Mical Teja, Iwer George, and Full Blown, while Avatar The Band leads a lineup of chutney-soca artistes such as Sunil Ramsundar, Veekash Sahadeo, Kavita Ramkisson and others.

For Dil-E-Nadan's lead singer Raymond Ramnarine, Kuchela is more than just a fete – it is a celebration of unity through music.

“Carnival is about bringing people together, and that’s exactly what we aim to do with Kuchela every year. It’s a show where different styles, sounds, and generations meet, creating moments that stay with you long after the night is over,” Ramnarine said in the release.

With Carnival 2025 in full swing Dil-E-Nadan is moving at full throttle and has been keeping a hectic performance schedule. However, Ramnarine is embracing the whirlwind of performances, seeing them as opportunities to connect with fans across the island.

“There’s nothing like Carnival in TT. The energy, the passion, the love from the people – it’s what drives us.

"We’re enjoying every moment of it, from the big stages to the intimate settings. It’s all about spreading the music and sharing that joy with the fans. That’s what keeps us going. ”

The Gasparillo-based band, founded in 1957, has seamlessly merged their Indo-Caribbean roots with soca, crossover, and global influences, keeping their music fresh and exciting, the release said.

“Our journey has always been about evolution, and Kuchela is another step in that direction,” Raymond added. “This band has played for every generation, and we’re still here, stronger than ever. Fans can expect a night of nonstop energy, surprise moments, and a true celebration of Carnival.”

For updates and more info follow @raymondramnarine on all social media platforms.