Central Bank exhibition celebrates female calypsonians

Dr Rudolph Ottley -

The Central Bank Museum is hosting its first exhibition for 2025, from Chantuelle to Calypsonian: Celebrating 90 Years of Female Calypsonians in Trinidad’s Commercialized Calypso Tents.

This exhibition is a collaborative effort between the Central Bank Museum and the management of the Divas Calypso Cabaret International, a media release said.

The Divas Calypso Cabaret, the only all-female calypso tent, began in 2004.

The release said, "The research and scholarship that grounds the exhibition is the result of the life's work of Dr Rudolph Ottley who has written extensively on the subject of women's contribution to the calypso tradition."

The exhibition will highlight the contributions, issues and roles that female calypsonians have played in the calypso tents since 1935, which was when the first female calypsonian, Lady Trinidad, began performing in a tent.

It opens to the public from February 21-March 14.