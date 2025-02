Carnival Queens shine at Queen's Park Savannah

EGYPTIAN QUEEN: Laura Rampersad presents Queen Nefertiti and African Royals in the category creative topical at the NCC Senior Queen of Carnival competition at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 19. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

The National Carnival Commission's Senior Queen of Carnival preliminaries competition kicked off at Carnival City, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 19.

Newsday photographer Faith Ayoung was present and captured these images of the colourful and creative queen costumes on display.

