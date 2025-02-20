Accident survivor pays tribute to Kelita King–A loyal friend and peacemaker

GOODBYE, MY SON: Betty King wept as she bid farewell to her son Kelita King at his funeral at the Marabella Evangelical Church on February 19. King and his friend Trey Collymore died in an accident on February 11. - Innis Francis

ONE of the survivors of the February 11 Marabella accident which left two young boys dead, described one of the victims as the most loyal friend one could ask for, someone who was “the peace” in angry moments.”

Joel Yarde, who was in the back seat of the vehicle with the two victims, suffered severe pelvic injuries and was unable to make it to the funeral of his friend Kelita Jahmal King on February 19.

He designated his cousin Emmanuel “Pablo” Yarde to deliver a message at the Marabella Evangelical Church where friends and relatives gathered, filling the church to bid final farewell.

“I'm here on behalf of Joel Yarde. He was one of those boys in the accident with him (King). He is also my cousin,” Pablo introduced himself as he struggled to deliver a short message, leaving no dry eyes among the mourners who filled the church.

“King wasn't just a friend or some little boy around. He was the peace in all angry moments you could've find.

>

“He was a brother. The most loyal friend you could've ask for. He may have his ways but who am I to judge.

“He was my friend, the man of the party. In due time, I know we'd meet again my little brother. And we all love you same way.”

King, 16, and Trey Collymore, 14, both died in the February 11 accident, as the underaged driver attempted to evade a police roadblock and crashed the Nissan Tiida he was driving, and in which the two were occupants, on the Southern Main Road, Pointe-a-Pierre near Flowerpot beach.

They were both buried in graves side by side in the Marabella Public Cemetery on Wednesday evening. Collymore’s funeral was held at Dass Funeral Home, Penal, also on February 19.

Yarde and two others, including the driver, survived the crash.

Love for King resonated among those who paid tribute, including his former dean at Marabella South Secondary Carol Birjah who expressed condolences on behalf of staff and students. King was a fourth form student.

“As his dean, my interactions with him, although at times punitive, were always very pleasant. Kelita was always respectful and ready to accept responsibility for his actions or be to first to show remorse.

“His love and loyalty for his friends were fierce, and evident by all of them present today.”

Sharing with his mother Betsy King and his siblings how deeply painful it was to lose a student, she, said, “This loss has left a hole in the hearts not only of those who knew Kelita but also in the fabric of the community.

>

“We will truly miss seeing his face in our classrooms or on the corridor with his friends. His smile, his warm greeting, and his caring personality will never be forgotten.

“Rest in peace Kelita, your memory will live on in all the lives you've touched. Your bright spirit and enthusiasm will always be remembered. I love you, Kelita.”

Dale Martin said King spent time with her and her family at Santa Flora when he was not in Marabella by an aunt or in the US, where he was born, with his mother.

She said she was often called upon “a word” at events, but she struggled to come up with the appropriate words for a final goodbye.

She remembered King as respectful, calm, well-kept and articulate.

She spoke of his drive to excel, recalling that as a child, he was on the heavier side, but kept exercising to achieve his goal.

“He would be exercising and fighting up, but he would not give up.

“I am sure if he was given the chance to reach adulthood, the drive and dedication that he showed when he was exercising, to complete the task, if he had life today, to complete the task that we get on earth, I think he would have excelled.

"I am sure his life has impacted all of you, if not in life, in death.

>

“Life is not something to play with. Jahmal though he left to come back. Life is a funny thing. Let’s not take it for granted.”

Officiating Pastor Nari Bedase called on King’s family and friends not to focus too much on the tragedy, but on the life the young man life, the good memories and celebrate him.

He called on the community to do more, to invest in the lives of young people as they are the future of the nation.

“Investing in them–our time, energy and our resources–will not go to waste."