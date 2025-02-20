A rejected but respected party

It is unfortunate we often dismiss the significance of small political parties. These entities do not win elections, but their leadership and membership comprise civic-minded and respected patriots.

Almost 60 years ago, in August 1965, CLR James and Stephen Maharaj formed the Workers and Farmers Party (WFP). Its headquarters was on Ariapita Avenue in Woodbrook, Port of Spain. The WFP was formally launched in October 1965 and James was the founder and editor of the party’s newspaper – We The People.

The cartoonist for this publication was John Humphrey. And many years later, Humphrey, in his autobiography, recalled, “That association with CLR brought me into the movement of the Workers and Farmers Party (WFP), that’s where I met Basdeo Panday.”

Among the aims of the constitution of the WFP was to end “all traces of racial discrimination and racial superiority” and to better manage the country’s economic and financial resources.

In 1965, the WFP focused on developing local trade and industry. This new political entity envisioned a progressive government, “...by establishing a sound and scientifically based farming community, and by making labour aware that not only its rights but its contributions to all aspects of social progress are the constant concern of a Workers and Farmers Government.”

The party intended to reveal the irrelevance of the two major parties – the People’s National Movement (PNM) and Democratic Labour Party (DLP).

An illustration is in a letter to the editor of We the People by Carl Pratt, who reported on a conversation with a dockworker, “…the great weakness in PNM and DLP defences lay in their being unwilling or unable to reorganise the economy away from the old colonial base.”

Ivar Oxaal, in an essay, noted the PNM had relied on “foreign-owned corporations.”

The WFP had a vision for the revitalisation of the agricultural sector in TT. One of the party’s prominent members was Dr JM Dube, who condemned monoculture and advocated for an alternative programme: “Diversification is imperative for the full utilisation of our land and human resources.”

He saw diversification as contributing to a “prosperous peasantry” and “large and ready market” to absorb an industrialised sector. Dube felt that diversification would create “a more secure, more healthy economy.” His views reflected the party’s main goal of focusing on the local and a shift away from the reliance on foreign capital and resources.

Additionally Dube was adamant that milk and meat would produce handsome profits to the country.

However, Dube did not clearly explain how the government would encourage or train dairy farmers. He suggested the use of swamp land and contended, “All unused land must be brought into cultivation.” Dube believed in the uniqueness of peasant farmers in TT and described them as “a most modern and scientific people.”

In August 1965, there was an article by “Expert Analysis,” who discussed the need for limits of 250 acres of all land under sugar cane cultivation.

The party placed emphasis on organising the masses.

In July 1965, the editorial of We The People reminded its readers and supporters of the need to appoint an organiser for each constituency. The party, in 1965, also hosted weekly IBIS lectures at its headquarters. Among the speakers were Stephen Maharaj, Jack Kelshall and James.

The WFP focused on the working class. An article in the OWTU’s paper, The Vanguard, by George Bowrin, a trade unionist, made the bold statement that the PNM had “lost its magic,” the DLP was “demoralised” and the Butler Party was “a name only.”

Bowrin was attempting to strengthen the image of the WFP as a political alternative: “The WFP must offer a programme which promises real change if it is to receive substantial support from the people.”

Eugene Joseph, in an article entitled Workers Demand, advocated the need for a national social security scheme, shorter working hours, better housing and progressive labour laws. Such statements reflected the failure of the existing political framework.

Unfortunately, the grandiose plans of the WFP failed to materialise at the polls. The WFP received only three per cent of the popular vote and lost all its candidates’ deposits. In Tunapuna, James, the defeated candidate, received 2.8 per cent of the vote. Another unsuccessful candidate was Trevor Sudama.

Despite its idealistic ambitions and claims of being representative of labour, the WFP developed neither comprehensive nor crucial linkages with TT’s working class. Not surprisingly, the PNM government sought to discourage this small party’s attempts to promote working-class unity and advocate for political reform.