A Carnival of inclusion

Over 300 guests attended the Digicel Foundation’s Inclusion Fusion on February 13 at the National Centre for Persons with Disabilities, New Street, San Juan. -

The Digicel Foundation hosted Inclusion Fusion, an inclusive Carnival event for people with and without disabilities.

The event is part of the foundation's Carnival inclusion programme, which promotes a truly inclusive Carnival experience with no barriers or limits due to ability, a media release said.

Soca artists Voice, Nessa Preppy, Nadia Batson, Patrice Roberts and Farmer Nappy performed and partied with over 300 specially-invited guests and their families, from special-needs schools and homes across the country.

The premium experience was extended to Digicel staff and partners, with and without disabilities, to revel in the musical performances and enjoy the Carnival season together at the National Centre for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD) at New Street, San Juan, the release said.

“We can all agree that persons with disabilities deserve to party for Carnival, just like everyone else!” said Digicel Foundation brand ambassador DJ Joe O’Brien in a social media post last week to promote the event as an opportunity for all, the release said.

The Digicel Foundation said it remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting equal opportunities for people in Trinidad and Tobago.