4 held with cocaine in Southern Division
Southern Division police have arrested four men for having cocaine on February 19.
The suspects, who are between 56 and 63, were held in anti-crime exercises between 2 pm and 6 pm.
The police did not give the weight of the drug or its value.
Snr Supt Rodhill Kirk, Supt Singh, ASP Phillip, Insp Wilkinson and Sgt Steele co-ordinated the exercise, which W/Cpl Plenty led. It also included members of the Southern Divisional Task Force.
Investigations are ongoing.
Comments
"4 held with cocaine in Southern Division"