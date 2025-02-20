4 held with cocaine in Southern Division

- File photo

Southern Division police have arrested four men for having cocaine on February 19.

The suspects, who are between 56 and 63, were held in anti-crime exercises between 2 pm and 6 pm.

The police did not give the weight of the drug or its value.

Snr Supt Rodhill Kirk, Supt Singh, ASP Phillip, Insp Wilkinson and Sgt Steele co-ordinated the exercise, which W/Cpl Plenty led. It also included members of the Southern Divisional Task Force.

Investigations are ongoing.

>