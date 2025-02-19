Two more held on detention orders

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. - File photo

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has issued two new preventive detention orders under the emergency powers regulations which govern the state of emergency (SoE).

The first order targets Kevin Paynter, of Lashley Street, Tunapuna, who has been identified as a main shooter for the Resistance Organised Crime Gang (OCG). According to the official notice on February 14, Paynter is accused of carrying out public murders with high-powered firearms and is believed to be actively planning retaliatory attacks, including the murder of police and prison officers. Hinds authorised Paynter’s detention at the Eastern Correctional Rehabilitation Centre in Arima, stating that his incarceration was necessary to prevent imminent violence.

The second detention order was issued on February 15, for Harris Baba O’Connor, also known as “Baba” or “Onion,” of Samson Trace, Cunupia. O’Connor is alleged to be a key associate of a criminal organisation responsible for multiple violent gun-related crimes and arson attacks across Cunupia and neighbouring areas. According to the ministry, he has conspired to kill members of the public under the instructions of the organisation’s incarcerated leader. Like Paynter, O’Connor is being held at the Eastern Correctional Rehabilitation Centre.

The orders were gazetted on February 18.

The emergency powers regulations allow the government to detain individuals without charge if they are deemed a threat to public safety, order, or national security. The orders say these detentions are preventive measures. Under the regulations, detainees have the right to challenge their detention before a review tribunal, which assesses whether their continued detention is justified. The tribunal has already convened twice since the start of the SoE on December 30, and has submitted its first report to the minister.

So far, the minister has issued 23 detention orders.