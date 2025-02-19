T&TEC workers shining a light

THE EDITOR: I wish to commend T&TEC. I think of all the public utilities, T&TEC, from my experiences, has made the best strides in service delivery. Moving from the long lines bursting through the doors to an almost walk-in, walk-out experience.

That aside, I was having some electrical concerns at my home so I went to the south office about 3.30 pm on Thursday. Apart from the courteous and professional security officer who guided me to speak to someone on the intercom, I had no other physical interaction. My report was lodged.

At 9 am Saturday morning a T&TEC vehicle pulled up at my home and the three employees got to work immediately. Asking questions, doing their do in the meter box and recommending follow-up actions.

They were pleasant, professional and, I dare say, thorough. They certainly shone a ray of light for public servants, despite, I guess, as public servants they are clamouring for their salary increase.

Thank you, Roopansingh, Springer and Bhajan for service excellence.

ANN MARIE DAVIDSON

San Fernando