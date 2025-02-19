TTCB launches Earl Arthur Memorial Tournament

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Azim Bassarath president, right, presents a cheque for the inaugural Earl Arthur Memorial Tournament to Kerwin John, president of the Tobago Cricket Association. On the left is Dr Renee Arthur, daughter of Earl Arthur. -

CRICKETERS and administrators in Tobago have welcomed a new tournament which offers greater opportunities to further develop the game on the island.

Last week, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Azim Bassarath launched the Earl Arthur Memorial Tournament in honour of the late senior police officer and cricket administrator.

The event was held at the Shaw Park Complex in Scarborough and among those present were TCA's president Kerwin John, first vice-president Marcus Daniel, second vice-president Oscar Orr, and press officer Arnel Jones.

Special guest at the event last Wednesday was Dr Renee Arthur, daughter of the late cricket administrator.

Bassarath, the vice-president of Cricket West Indies, described Arthur, who passed away last year, as a larger-than-life figure who fulfilled his mission of leaving a positive impression on those around him.

“As you all know, Mr Arthur was an important member of the TCA team, lending his expertise, administrative skills, and using his wide experience to strengthen Tobago’s cricket infrastructure,” said Bassarath.

He said Arthur, who after retirement from the police service was employed in the public health system in Tobago, served as chairman of the TTCB disciplinary committee with distinction.

At the 2024 TTCB national awards at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Arthur’s daughter was presented with a posthumous award in acknowledgement of his dedicated service.

The Earl Arthur Memorial Tournament is being contested on Wednesdays and Thursday evenings, with seven clubs, in 25-overs matches.

The teams are: Roxborough Strikers, Georgia Police Youth Club, Scarborough/Mason Hall CC, Gladiators, Airports Authority, C&B United, and Tobago Police CC.

John, who was recently re-elected, expressed his appreciation to the TTCB.

He said the tournament will add to the calendar of cricket events which already comprises a two-day league, T20, 40-overs competition, TCA T10, and the Dream XI Tobago T10 Blast.

John said the Earl Arthur competition fills an important gap for those who play cricket for clubs in the Premier League competition in Trinidad on weekends, and who can now continue their competitive training during the week in Tobago.

He said attractive cash prizes are at stake for the successful teams and communities are urged to come out to support their local clubs.

