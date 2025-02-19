Squeezy Rankin wins Young Kings calypso crown

Anthony “Squeezy Rankin” La Fleur. - Photo by Stephon Nicholas

Squeezy Rankin is the 2025 Young Kings champion.

The calypsonian, Anthony La Fleur, triumphed over 17 other contestants to earn the title.

He won performing his popular single, Justice, whose message has resonated with the public.

He even offered a solution at the competition on February 18, telling parents to teach their children values so he would not have to sing the song.

It deals with how mothers respond when their "good sons," believed to be criminals, are killed.

The event was held at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, and is annually organised by the National Action Cultural Committee.