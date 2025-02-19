Robinson-Regis: Government has long-term solutions to squatting

Mala Jagessar looks on as her six-month-old daughter Maya Paul clutches the key distributed by Minister of Housing and Urban Development Camille Robinson-Regis, during a ceremony at City Hall Auditorium, San Fernando, February 19. - Photo by Innis Francis

HOUSING and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis says government does not condone squatting but does what it can within the law, to ensure people can legally own land to build their homes.

She made these comments during a Home and Village Improvement Programme (HVIP) key distribution ceremony at San Fernando City Hall Auditorium on February 19.

They were in relation to the demolition of 12 squatter homes at La Culebra, Ramjattan Trace, Arima on February 6.

Robinson-Regis said, "Let me be clear. The government of Trinidad and Tobago has never turned a blind eye to the issue of squatting.

Government, she continued, has tackled squatting with structured policies, legislative frameworks and long-term solutions.

Robinson-Regis added, "Not short-term political gimmicks."

She told her audience that the Land Settlement Agency, which falls under the ministry, is driving efforts to manage squatting while ensuring families in need can access land and housing through legal and sustainable means.

"There are those who would mislead the public into thinking that we have no plan. Nothing could be further from the truth."

Robinson-Regis said the LSA has been on the ground, working tirelessly to regularise squatter settlements.

"Thousands of residents have benefited from potable water, proper roads, drainage, electricity and sanitation improvements."

But she added, "Let us also be clear on this. Squatting is illegal."

Robinson-Regis said squatting disrupts urban planning, strains public utilities and encroaches on forest reserves, riverbanks and critical agricultural lands.

"The government cannot and will not allow illegal occupation to continue unchecked. Land ownership is not a guessing game."

She repeated, "Whether land belongs to private entities or the State, squatting is unlawful. There is no justification for it."

Government, she said, has taken measured responsible steps to assist people in need of homes while upholding the law. Robinson-Regis identified initiatives such as the 2020 Tenancy Policy and HVIP.

"We are providing families with secure tenure, starter homes and access to affordable land.

"This is how we build a future. Not through disorder but through structure and sustainability."

She said through its system of certificates of comfort, the LSA "has created a pathway for eligible squatters to transition to statutory leases, granting them legal ownership of the land they occupy."

Robinson-Regis added this is about giving families an opportunity to invest in their future rather than just acquire a piece of land.

She said the LSA has taken a targeted approach to squatting in urban areas,

"We are upgrading critical infrastructure ensuring that these communities have access to proper roads, efficient drainage systems and pedestrian walkways that improve safety and accessibility

The HVIP falls under the LSA.

Since the HVIP's inception in 2017, Robinson-Regis continued, 800 residential units have been built under it.

"For this year, we have an ambitious target of constructing 500 new residential units. As of today, construction is actively under way on 76 units. There are contracts for an additional 126 units and these have been executed and will commence shortly."

The total projected cost of these units is $113,472,320.

She said the ceremony marked the handover of 50 units.

"In addition to the housing programme, we are rolling out 55 new infrastructure development projects this fiscal year with a projected investment of $54,447,000."

Robinson-Regis said these projects will address critical issues as drainage and security in areas such as Arima, Carapo, Wallerfield, Moruga, Point Fortin, Morvant, Indian Walk and Bon Air North.

San Fernando West MP Faris Al-Rawi and San Fernando East MP Brian Manning agreed with Robinson-Regis about the benefits of the HVIP.

Al-Rawi, who is also Rural Development and Local Government Minister, said many of the government's critics do not understand its strategy to improve communities which were once regarded as invisible, in order to deal with issues such as crime and unemployment.

He added crime and unemployment often thrive in dark places.

Al-Rawi said through the HVIP, people once regarded as squatters can have the opportunity to legally own property and have access to finance for things such as educating their children.

He added his ministry is seeking to create local economic spaces in these communities by giving residents the opportunity to start their own business there.

"We in this government respect the people of TT."

Manning said, "This government is people-centred."

As an MP, he continued, many of his constituents seek his help with accessing affordable housing.

Manning said the HVIP "has saved lives and transformed communities."