Reigning champs 'Pres' Chaguanas hammer Toco by 339 runs

Fatima College batsman Adrian Mahase plays a shot against St Mary’s College, in their SSCL match at Mary’s Grounds, St Clair on February 18. - Angelo Marcelle

DEFENDING PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) champions Presentation College Chaguanas won their sixth straight game of the 2025 season on February 18 when they hammered the cellar-placed Toco Secondary by 339 runs at the former's ground in Chaguanas.

Batting first, the league leaders Presentation were powered by a 210-run partnership for the second wicket between Darrius Batoosingh (74 off 102 balls) and skipper Luke Ali (113 off 80) as they made a mammoth 388 for seven in their 50 overs.

Saleem Khan made a brisk 44 not out off 29, with Jaden Joseph (38 off 28) and Fareez Ali (29) also among the runs.

Zidane Woods took three for 33 to lead the Toco attack, but they never had a shout in the chase as they were bowled out for just 49. Leg-spinner Aneal Rooplal was the chief destroyer for Presentation as he ripped through the Toco batting with figures of seven for nine in 4.5 overs. Khan chipped in with two for 26.

At St Mary's ground, St Clair, the second-placed St Mary's College got their fourth win of the season when they defeated northern rivals Fatima College by 35 runs.

Openers Ismaeel Mohammed (55) and Ryan Yearwood (64) got the "Saints" off to the perfect start with a 131-run stand. And though the hosts collapsed for 204 in the last over after spells from Adrian Mahase (four for 33) and Kaiden Pollard (three for 50), their bowlers did the trick as Fatima were bowled out for 169.

Fatima got a 77-run opening stand from Mahase (37) and a watchful Chandler (31), but Samir Boodoo (three for 25) and Mikaeel Ali (two for 26) struck timely blows to help St Mary's to victory to keep their title hopes alive.

In Bamboo Village, recent TT Red Force call-up Andrew Rambaran shone with the bat as Vishnu Boys' Hindu College defeated Naparima by 127 runs.

Skippering the Vishnu Boys team, Rambaran led from the front with a knock of 94 from 77 balls and shared in a 118-run stand for the fourth wicket with Ishmael Ali (32) as their team posted 306 for six. Openers Israel Gonzales (67) and Christian Lall (43) also aided the Vishnu Boys cause a 99-run opening partnership.

Three Vishnu Boys bowlers then got two wickets apiece as Naparima were bowled out 179 in 45 overs.

At Honeymoon Park, El Dorado, opener Joseph Mendoza (92 not out off 124) carried his bat as Hillview College got a seven-wicket victory against reigning knockout champions Presentation College San Fernando.

"Pres" were bowled out for 201, with Aaidan Racha top-scoring with 51. Opening bowler Tyler Ramroop led Hillview with four for 42.

There was no denying Mendoza with the bat, as he anchored the Hillview innings after the early losses of Adesh Singh and Akshay Colai (both nine). Mendoza hit nine fours and one six in his knock and shared in a 60-run partnership with Rajeev Ramgoolie (28), before sealing the game with a 58-run stand with skipper Renaldo Fournillier (21 not out) as Hillview won with five balls to spare to get their third straight victory.

At Wilson Road recreation ground in Penal, ASJA Boys' College San Fernando defeated St Benedict's College by 48 runs to get their third win of the campaign.

Summarised Scores:

PRESENTATION COLLEGE CHAGUANAS – 388/7 from 50 overs (Luke Ali 113, Darrius Batoosingh 74, Saleem Khan 44 not out; Zidane Woods 3/57, Marley Richards 2/25) vs TOCO SECONDARY – 49 from 16.5 overs (Tariq Richards 17; Aneal Rooplal 7/9, S Khan 2/7). Presentation won by 339 runs.

VISHNU BOYS' HINDU COLLEGE – 306/6 from 50 overs (Andrew Rambaran 94, Israel Gonzales 67, Christian Lall 43; Matthew Cooper 3/46 vs NAPARIMA – 179 from 45 overs (Amit Chan 42, M Cooper 22, Varun Roopnarine 18; Aaron Basant 2/14, Antonio Boodram 2/34). Vishnu Boys won by 127 runs.

PRESENTATION COLLEGE SAN FERNANDO – 201 from 49.5 overs (Aadian Racha 51, Brendan Boodoo 28, Matthias Mahabir 25; Tyler Ramroop 4/41, Qadeer Juman 2/22) vs HILLVIEW COLLEGE – 202/3 from 49.1 overs (Joseph Mendoza 92 not out, Rajeev Ramgoolie 28, Renaldo Fournillier 21 not out. Hillview won by seven wickets.

ST MARY'S – 204 from 49.4 overs (Ryan Yearwood 64, Ismaeel Mohammed 55, Jesse Sookwah 23; Adrian Mahase 4/33, Kaiden Pollard 3/50) vs FATIMA – 169 from 49.3 overs (A Mahase 37, K Pollard 35, Andrew Chandler 31; Samir Boodoo 3/25, Mikaeel Ali 2/26). St Mary's won by 35 runs.

ASJA BOYS – 201 from 38.2 overs (Yasser Ameer 59, Aiden Nanan 31, Ayden Ramthalal 21; Kevin Kanhai 3/33, Jabari Bacchus 2/10) vs ST BENEDICT'S – 153 from 43 overs (Alan Suchit 64, K Kanhai 27; Kayden Manohar 2/23, Rylee Gangoo 2/35). ASJA Boys won by 48 runs.