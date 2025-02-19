Registration for Tobago mas bands extended to February 24

In this file photo, masqueraders of Arcadia Mas Band jump on the new Rockly Bay stage during the Tobago carnival parade of the bands along Milford Road, Scarborough, in October 2022. - File photo

DIANE Mc Crimmon, chair of the Tobago Mas Bandleaders Association, says registration for mas bands participating in the upcoming Carnival has been extended to February 24.

Carnival is being held on March 3 and 4 under the theme No Place Like Home.

At a news conference on February 7 at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, Mc Crimmon had said initially that the deadline date for registration was February 17.

On that occasion, she said in the juniors category 20 bands had already registered, including five large bands.

She added six bands had also registered for the senior competition while seven were registered for J’Ouvert.

>

On February 19, Mc Crimmon told Newsday registration was ongoing.

“Bands are coming in. We have more new bands than old bands,” she said.

But she said some of the bandleaders will not be participating this year because there is no band of the year competition for senior bands.

“But registration is coming along. We have 15 traditional bands, five night mas, three large band for juniors, four medium bands and two small. People are still coming in and taking registration forms. It closes off on Monday.”