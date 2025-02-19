Record crowd on the drag?

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: While I have been attending Panorama for decades (prelims, zonal finals, and national finals), both as as pannist and spectator, I have never experienced a larger crowd of steelpan lovers on the drag than last Sunday at the Queen's Park Savannah.

Even if I was a younger man I would not have enjoyed it, like I did for so many years.

I don’t know what the attendance in the stands was like, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the overcrowding on the track was due to the prices or lack of space in the stands.

Pick sense out of that, Pan Trinbago.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook