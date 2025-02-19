Nigel Paul heads 14-member boxing team for Caribbean Champs

Trinidad and Tobago boxer Nigel Paul. - Newsday File Photo/Angelo Marcelle

SUPER heavyweight Nigel Paul (92+ kg) heads a 14-member Trinidad and Tobago boxing team selected for the 2025 Caribbean Boxing Championships in St Lucia from February 27 – March 3.

Under newly appointed TT head coach Vicki Boodram, assistant coach Wendell Jukhu and youth team coach Rawlson Dopwell, this event serves as the first barometer for the new technical team to identify boxers focused on the 2028 Olympic cycle.

Joining Paul on the team is fellow Olympian Aaron Prince (75-79 kg). Paul is ranked 11th on the International Boxing Association’s super heavy rankings while Prince is 28th.

Also stepping into the elite team is Neraj Mahadeosingh (57-60 kg), who has shown improvement since attending a live-in camp in Colombia recently, a TT Boxing Association statement said on February 17.

He joins the likes of Jeremiah Thomas and Donnell Phillip, two of TT’s promising talents, who both retained their national titles at the January 22-26 National Boxing Championships. Mathew Newallo leads the youth team.

Angel Eyed George (80+ kg) is TT’s lone female representative. The regional champs are also Boodram’s first with the team as head coach.

After the National Championships, all team members selected continued preparation with their respective local gym and personal coaches.

The statement confirmed that sparring sessions have been ongoing every weekend, supervised by Boodram. This tournament will be her first opportunity to observe the group in action, with a sole focus on the 2028 Olympic qualification.

Additionally, it also serves as a gauge in preparation for other upcoming tournaments, regionally and internationally.

Guyana will be well represented at the elite level and St Lucia has been developing boxers at the youth level. Martinique and Guadeloupe remain surprise packages but strong opposition is expected from Puerto Rico, a powerhouse in the Americas.

TT Team for Caribbean Boxing Championships

Youth – Darnell Sinaswee 60-63.5 kg, Med Charles 63.5-67 kg, Paul Newallo 67-71 kg, Luke Teesdale 71-75 kg

Junior – Makieve Bellille 63-66 kg, Justin Parris 51-54 kg, Anthony Shawn Joseph 54-57 kg

Elite Men – Neraj Mahadeosingh 57-60 kg, Donnell Phillip 60-63.5 kg, Jadeon Castillano 67-71 kg, Aaron Prince 71-75 kg, Jeremiah Thomas 75-80 kg, Nigel Paul 92+ kg

Elite Women – Angel Eyed George 80+ kg

Coaching Staff – Vicki Boodram (head coach), Wendell Jokhu (assistant coach), Rawlson Dopwell (youth coach)