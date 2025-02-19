Man arrested for police recruitment fraud

- File photo

A senior policeman has reminded the public that the service does not accept any payment to fast-track the recruiting process.

ACP Wayne Mystar said anyone or any group claiming to offer expedited entry into the police service in exchange for money is engaging in fraud.

On February 18, Mystar made the statement, a day after San Fernando police arrested a 29-year-old man. The suspect is accused of impersonating a police officer and falsely claiming he could fast-track applications for people seeking to join the service for a fee.

Investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly defrauded over 24 people in the Southern and South-Western Divisions.

Mystar urged the public to verify all recruitment information.

>

“Always refer to official police sources, including our website and social media pages, for recruitment updates,” he told Newsday via WhatsApp.

“Report suspicious activity—if you are approached by someone offering recruitment assistance for money, report it immediately.”

He urged anyone who may have been affected by this scam to come forward and file a report.

Newsday learned that the suspect was held in a police exercise on February 17. He has addresses in both southwestern and east Trinidad and is known by different names.

Investigations are ongoing.