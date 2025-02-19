Kambule play brings Carnival history to life in San Fernando

Pierrot Grenades on stage at the Kambule production which was performed at the Creative Arts Centre San Fernando. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

The Creative Arts Centre in San Fernando was transformed into a vibrant spectacle of colours, live music and action for Kambule the Carnival Play 2025, showcasing African culture, spirituality and traditions embedded in TT’s Carnival celebrations.

The play was a condensed version of the re-enactment of the1881 Canboulay Riots, which is held annually before dawn on Carnival Friday at Piccadilly Greens in Port of Spain.

Several students attended the event, which started around 9. 30 am on February 19. They gained insight into Canboulay — French for burnt cane — and the resistance of enslaved Africans against colonial authorities.

In the colonial era, authorities tried to suppress the enslaved Africans’ drumming and other cultural expressions, which later evolved into today’s Carnival.

The play, written by esteemed playwright Eintou Springer, highlights the protests that took place at the time, including the riot in 1884 in San Fernando which resulted in the death of a boy. The veteran cultural icon was not at the event.

The performance featured members from the Idakeda Group, including the Kambule Performing Arts Collective.

Attillah Springer, of the directors of the Idakeda Group, emphasised the importance of exposing students to the roots of Carnival through performances like Kambule.



“Unfortunately, this history is not taught in schools, but we have lots of students who are now studying stick fighting and other folk forms, Carnival forms, as part of their performance curriculum,” Springer told Newsday.

“The play brings all of those forms together and gives the performers an opportunity to learn more about how these characters came to be and why it is important to regard and remember them and note their importance within the Carnival landscape.”

She highlighted that too often, many people associate Carnival only with jam and wine.

“The play gives content and says there was reason, a spirituality, a philosophy,” Springer added.

“We want to give honour and homage to those who gave their lives so that we can have this opportunity to celebrate our culture.”

Earlier at the event, Springer invited students to share their thoughts on the performance, and many expressed enthusiasm.

One said she was mesmerised, while another said she felt connected to the music.

“The singing was very good. They were singing and acting at the same time,” a student commented.

The organisers paid homage to the late John Cupid, who first envisioned re-enacting the Canboulay Riots as an Emancipation celebration.

He enlisted the help of theatre visionaries Tony Hall, Louis McWilliams and Norvan Fullerton to bring the vision to life.

Kambule is dedicated to calypsonian and professor Dr Hollis “Chalkdust” Liverpool, whose research provided much of the historical foundation of the play.