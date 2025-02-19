Hosein continues to put farmers first

Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein -

THE EDITOR: Kazim Hosein has proven to be the best Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries in recent years. Under his leadership, $42 million in grants have been distributed to farmers over the past three years, significantly contributing to the growth and sustainability of the agricultural sector.

His hands-on approach is second to none, as he works directly with farmers to understand their needs and challenges, ensuring that the support and resources provided are both effective and impactful.

Hosein’s dedication to improving the agricultural landscape has made him a standout figure, surpassing the efforts of his predecessors, as far as I am concerned.

His proactive strategies and unwavering commitment have allowed farmers to thrive, and under his guidance the ministry has fostered a stronger, more resilient agricultural industry, positioning the country for a more self-sufficient future.

Hosein continues to lead with excellence.

>

TRISHANNA RATTANSINGH

Westmoorings