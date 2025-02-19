Education Ministry launches changes to simplify student registration

From left, Ministry of Education Information and Communications Technology Division Director Aldwin Webb, Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, chief education officer Peter Smith and school supervision director Aaron Ramrattan, at the launch of First Year Infant Registration System TT (FIRSTT), at the Ministry of Education, Port of Spain on February 17. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the launch of the Infant Registration System TT (FIRSTT) is a significant milestone in her ministry's ongoing digital transformation efforts.

She said the initiative is part of a broader strategy to modernise educational services, a process she said has been steadily evolving over the past few years.

Speaking at the ministry at St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, Gadsby-Dolly explained since 2022, the ministry has embraced online applications, particularly in early childhood care and education (ECCE). She said several in-house digital systems have already been implemented to streamline administrative tasks.

Gadsby-Dolly highlighted the importance of investing in young people, describing them as essential to the continued progress of TT. She also outlined various online programmes, including the laptop means test, the book grant and pilot teacher-registration systems, all designed to simplify and digitise administrative processes for greater efficiency.

Gadsby-Dolly reiterated the launch is a key component of a broader digital transformation agenda. This includes developing a school management system aimed at digitising student and teacher records. The goal is to manage the records of over 200,000 students and 13,000 teachers, shifting away from outdated paper-based systems to more efficient digital formats.

She addressed some challenges associated with paper records, which can lead to inefficiencies in the ministry’s operations. By moving to a digital system, the ministry aims to improve the accuracy, speed, and reliability of its services, which she said will ultimately benefit both administrators and the public.

While digital transformation is often linked to technology such as laptops and devices, Gadsby-Dolly said it encompasses much more, saying it represents a "fundamental shift" in how the ministry operates, affecting everything from school communications to teacher training and student management.

The FIRSTT application will be available for six weeks and is one of the ministry’s largest ongoing projects. Gadsby-Dolly said the move to digital will allow parents to apply online for multiple schools, reducing administrative burdens and improving accessibility.

The system aims to also provide school administrators and ministry officials with advanced data analysis tools, enabling more informed decision-making and better trend tracking. By digitising the registration process, she believes it will enhance oversight, improve overall efficiency, and ultimately create a more seamless experience for parents.

Gadsby-Dolly concluded by reiterating the ministry's commitment to preparing TT's education system for the challenges and opportunities of the digital age, with a clear roadmap for future development.

Chief Education Officer Dr Peter Smith said, "Action without vision merely passes time, but when vision and action come together, they have the power to change the world."

In his brief comments, Smith said the launch was a moment of transition from vision to action and the ministry's vision remained one of providing modern, relevant, high-quality and equitable education for all.

"We continually seek ways to enhance and modernise our services, ensuring they align with the evolving needs of a dynamic education system."

He said the ministry had outgrown the limitations of the traditional registration process and the launch marked a turning point.

"We are transforming the system to provide an equitable and transparent registration experience, ensuring every child receives a fair and accessible start to their academic journey."

He said the ministry's access services system solutions framework was reimagining how education is accessed and delivered and TT was moving toward a learner-centred, digitally agile ecosystem that is functional, robust and scalable.

"What does this mean for parents? A hassle-free, straightforward process that ensures their child's registration is smooth, fair, and secure. A data-driven approach that supports better planning, resource allocation, and decision-making.

"What does this mean for our children? It means no child will be overlooked. Every young learner will be given the opportunity to start their educational journey in an organised, transparent, and efficient manner, laying the groundwork for success in an increasingly competitive world."

The primary objective of FIRSTT is to simplify the registration process and offer a user-friendly online platform for parents, school administrators and ministry officials. The system allows parents to apply to multiple schools at their convenience, eliminating the need for extensive paperwork and long wait times. It will include digital forms for easy application submission and a document-validation feature to upload and verify documents.