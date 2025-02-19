Driver loses both legs in early morning accident in Aranguez

The main entrance to the Port of Spain General Hospital. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

An early morning accident near Xtra Foods on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway resulted in the driver losing both of his legs, while two passengers were also seriously injured.

Police said around 3.05 am on February 19, Jason Roberts from Wharf Trace, Maracas, St Joseph, was driving his white Nissan Tiida – PDH 8979 – west on the CRH when he lost control of the car.

He hit a bus shed and the guard railing on the shoulder.

Officials reported Roberts lost both of his legs. Fire Services said only one of his legs was found at the scene.

Two passengers were also in the car. All three men were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

