Defence Force stay perfect in TTPFL tier 2 going into Carnival break

Defence Force's TT Premier Football League tier two team. - (via Defence Force FC)

Defence Force (15 points) continued their winning streak in tier two of the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) when they defeated MIC Matura ReUnited 2-1 at the Matura recreation ground on February 16 to maintain their perfect record heading into a two-week Carnival break.

The hosts Matura got the opening goal in the group two, tier two encounter as Zavion Navarro-Patron scored in the 16th minute. A former regular with Defence Force’s first team, attacking midfielder Dylon King equalised for the Army/Coast Guard combination with a goal in the 29th minute.

Matura looked likely to snatch a third draw in just five games, but Josiah Superville scored in the 75th minute to give Defence Force all three points as they opened up a seven-point lead in the table.

Union Hall United (eight points) replaced Central Soccer World (CSW) in second position when they got a 2-0 victory over the latter team in Freeport. Union Hall got first-half goals from Jalen Bristol and Kevin Seales as they got their second win of the campaign. CSW slipped to fifth.

In Guayaguayare, hosts Guaya United (seven points) held off a late surge from Petit Valley/Diego Martin United (PVDMU) as they got a 3-2 victory.

After veteran defender Keion Goodridge gave PVDMU a third-minute lead with the first of two goals, Guaya took a 2-1 lead into the halftime break with goals from Devin Mitchell and Chakim Guy. Winger Leroy Jones then made it 3-1 to Guaya in the 71st minute, before Goodridge gave the Guaya fans a late scare with a goal deep into stoppage time.

Elsewhere in group two, the third-placed San Fernando Giants (eight points) were held to a 2-2 draw by the cellar-placed Club Sando, with AIA Eagles FC (six points) salvaging a 1-1 draw with Evolution FC courtesy of a stoppage-time item from Khidr Atiba.

In group one, four teams will be level on ten points atop the standings when TTPFL action resumes on March 8.

UTT moved to the group one summit via goal difference despite being held to a goalless draw by Bethel SC in O’Meara on February 15. Meanwhile, Police moved from fourth to second after getting a 3-0 win over the tenth-placed RSSR FC at the St James Police Barracks.

Police took care of business early as first-half goals from Sylon Sylvan, Clint Hospedales and Real Dedier took them to their third win of the season.

The third-placed Queen’s Park Cricket Club defeated the cellar-placed Miscellaneous Laventille Utd 2-1 with Joshua Mason Mason and Daniel Warner scoring in the first half.

Malabar Youngstars, the other team on ten points, slipped from first to fourth as they were on a bye.

Elsewhere, tier two holders Harlem Strikers (seven points) were held 1-1 by Tobago’s Sidey’s FC, with another Tobago outfit in Carnbee/Mount Pleasant FC (nine points) moving up to fifth with a 2-1 win away to Prisons Ignite in Arouca.

Nathan Cadiz and Nave Roach scored in the first half to secure the three points for Carnbee/Mount Pleasant.

