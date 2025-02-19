Couva Queens motorcade rolls off on Saturday

Contestants in the Miss Central Trinidad Queen Pageant 2025. - Photo courtesy Stephan Clapperton

One of the most anticipated events in Couva Carnival 2025, the motorcade of contestants in the Miss Central Trinidad Queen Pageant, rolls off on February 22, starting at the Inshan Ali Promenade, Couva, at 11 am.

The seven young ladies will parade the streets of central Trinidad to showcase the actual pageant on Carnival Saturday.

“The motorcade has become a highlight of our celebrations in Couva over the years. The contestants parade the streets on open-back vehicles creating excitement for residents in the various communities. We also have police escort from the Couva Police Station to ensure security and a free flow of the motorcade,” explained Ramchand Rajbal Maraj, chairman of the Couva Carnival Committee.

The motorcade takes the contestants through the streets of Couva, Balmain, Exchange, McBean, Freeport, Chase Village, Edinburgh, Chaguanas, Perseverance, California, ending at the Couva Car Park.

The pageant contestants are Meg-Anne Lalla (Miss New India Assurance), Janaya Medina (Miss Camden Food Stores), Sh’nyk Prince (Miss Metro Hotel), Jaishree Rampersad (Miss Sinanan & Associates), Khalayah Adolphus (Miss MIU Security), Keira Rampaul (Miss Rollin Tyre Importers), Naysia Semper (Miss Club Cassava).

