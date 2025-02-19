Central Division cops detain 5 'priority offenders'

- File photo

Five people have been arrested in state of emergency (SoE) operations by Central Division police on February 18.

The police referred to the suspects as priority offenders.

A police statement on February 19 said the officers also seized of quantity of cocaine, marijuana, ammunition and cash including US $2,000 believed to be counterfeit.

The police went to a wooden house at Diamond Road in Claxton Bay and saw a male occupant running out of the house.

Officers chased and held him nearby before bringing him back to the premises, where another man was present.

>

The police searched the premises and found a transparent plastic bag containing cocaine and a black plastic bag containing three rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

Both men were arrested.

Further investigation also revealed that the suspect who tried to flee had provided a false name and address.

He is originally from the Moruga district and is wanted in connection with a series of offences.

Also on February 18, in Operation Take Back, officers followed up on an investigation into the larceny of $64,000, which was reported on February 14.

The victim was allegedly followed from a bank at Price Plaza, Chaguanas, to Egypt Trace, Endeavour, where he parked and secured his car with the money inside, before leaving.

When he returned, he discovered that the front passenger window was broken, and the money was missing.

Chaguanas CID was notified, and after receiving information went to a premises at Valencia Road, Valencia, where they arrested a suspect.

The police said they recovered several items of evidential value including $10,000, US $2,000 (suspected to be counterfeit) and two devices used to break glass.

>

Officers also arrested two men in a road surveillance exercise — one had cocaine and the other, marijuana.

Investigations are ongoing.