Wife of rescued fisherman: Villagers were my crutches

Tobago fisherman Albert James, centre, who was rescued at sea, is helped to shore by his daughter and an unidentified man at Pigeon Point on February 15. - Photo courtesy TEMA

BEING lost at sea is a fisherman's worst nightmare.

For Indira "Sandra" Surkumar, wife of Tobago fisherman Albert James, the pain and uncertainty of her husband missing for four days alongside his colleague Junior Thorne, was harrowing.

Both men went to set fish pots in James's boat on February 11 off Pigeon Point, around 6 am, but failed to return home. Newsday understands that there was a problem with the engine which left the men stranded at sea. They reportedly tied the boat to the fish pots which were anchored, and prayed that they would be found.

The local fishing community sprung into action, with support from the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), to search for the men. However, as days passed without success, the search widened to include authorities from Venezuela and Grenada.

On February 15, Sandra's prayers and that of many Tobagonians were answered when both men were found. As news spread, family, friends and well-wishers gathered at Pigeon Point awaiting their return. There was jubilation and relief on the faces of onlookers as the dehydrated men were helped ashore.

Sandra told Newsday on February 17, "I couldn't even tell him anything. We just watch each other."

The men were taken to the Scarborough General Hospital for treatment.

James was discharged while Thorne remains warded.

Sandra said her husband is slowly recuperating at their Store Bay Feeder Road, Crown Point home. She said he has to return to the hospital to do blood work and other tests.

She said his appetite is limited mostly to liquids, but he is coming along.

She said he needs a lot of rest to recuperate, but concerned people are coming every few hours to check up on him.

Asked how she is feeling now, Sandra said, "You must be relieved. You are comforted knowing they were found safe and alive and don't have to go through too much drama."

She said the community in Crown Point helped her through the most difficult period.

"They were my crutches. I could not have survive this without them. They really were my support."

Asked if her faith wavered at any moment, Sandra said when the last search boat returned on February 12 without her husband, she broke down in tears.

"I was heartbroken to know the search they did on Wednesday (was in vain). It was gut-wrenching to know this was the last search and he didn't come in. The sea was really bad. I didn't think they died, but the sea was really rough."

She said she is grateful to all the fishermen, TEMA, the Department of Fisheries, the Hunters Search and Rescue team, Grenada and Venezuela and social media.

"I am blessed and grateful. If I forget anybody it's because it's so many to thank," she said.

She said her husband and Thorne were praying while stranded at sea.

She said he told him that he was thinking about her while waiting to be rescued.

"He said he did some soul-searching and everything he prayed for (came to pass).

"Everyday he asked God to bring that person to find him. He was confident in his faith."

She said this month they are celebrating their 39th anniversary.

"This is the only year we miss Valentine's, but that don't matter. I got him back."

She said fishermen like to boast of their catch, but "the best catch is getting home alive."

Asked if she would be scared if and when he goes out to sea again, Sandra said fishing is and remains her husband's passion and life.

"This a norm. It's just that particular time the sea was rough. But that is his livelihood. That's his job. If he don't go, how will we survive? It is dangerous, yes. Honestly, at present, the sea isn’t favourable for fishermen because of the high winds.

"But at the end of the day we have to make a living. It's gonna be Lent in a few days from now so you know fishermen gonna make a dollar. I can't stop him from his first love. That's his boat. At the end of the day, life goes on."