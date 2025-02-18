What's purpose of white lines?

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Recently the Ministry of Works and Transport installed white strips across the roads near the Westmoorings roundabout, but it hasn't provided any explanation for their purpose.

This situation has left many motorists confused about what these lines signify.

It is reminiscent of the yellow boxes that were placed at certain intersections. Many of these boxes have already faded, and I’m certain that about 80 per cent of drivers are unaware of their intended purpose.

Now with the addition of the white strips near the Westmoorings roundabout, the confusion continues.

It is essential that any new road plans include clear explanations of their intended purpose and how they are meant to assist drivers, as they are the ones who will be using them.

Hopefully we will soon see some advertisements that educate the public on these matters.

C PETERS

via e-mail