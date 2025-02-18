West Indies Test dream still alive for Jason Mohammed

(FILE) TT and former West Indies batsman Jason Mohammed. - DANIEL PRENTICE

JASON Mohammed, 38, who announced his retirement from international cricket in 2023, said he is open to playing Test cricket still as it is a goal that has eluded him.

Mohammed has played One-Day International (ODIs) and T20 cricket for West Indies, but his dream of wearing white for West Indies has not come true.

Mohammed has played 36 ODIs for West Indies, along with nine T20s.

The right-handed batsman is in the form of his life for the TT Red Force in the West Indies Four-Day Championships with almost 500 runs to his name in just three innings.

Mohammed is the leading scorer in the competition with 483 runs. He struck 176 in the opening round against Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, 103 versus the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Arnos Vale Playing Field in St Vincent in round two and 204 not out against Leeward Islands Hurricanes in round three at Warner Park in St Kitts.

The experienced batsman has been instrumental in getting Red Force off to a promising start with two wins and one draw. Red Force are second in the standings behind Guyana Harpy Eagles.

Mohammed said he would welcome a return.

“Playing for West Indies has always been on my mind. Once I am playing regional cricket I have some sort of thinking of playing for West Indies.”

Mohammed retired from international cricket to be eligible to play Legends cricket.

“My dream ever since I started playing cricket was to play Test cricket. For some reason, I’ve never managed to live that dream or had an opportunity to play on the Test team, which I thought at some point in time I should have been given an opportunity. Who knows, it depends on how the rest of the season goes. I could have a chat with certain people and come out of retirement. Of course, if I am given the opportunity to play Test cricket or for West Indies again it will be a very easy decision to come out of retirement to represent West Indies, especially at the Test level.”

He is hoping Red Force can go the distance and break their four-day drought, having last won the title in 2006. “Obviously that is the main goal of any player, to try and help your team win a title. It will be lovely for us to do so. I think we are off to a great start and hopefully, we can keep the momentum going.”

Mohammed wants Red Force to take it game by game.

Personally, he said the work is not over. “It is early yet in the season so I just have to continue doing what I have been doing, just stay committed and hungry and getting big scores.”

Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre has done with the ball what Mohammed has accomplished with the bat in the competition. Pierre has been the most successful bowler with 26 wickets.

Mohammed is elated for Pierre. “He is someone that trains very hard, both with his bowling and his fitness, so it is just nice to see that he is reaping the rewards and hopefully he can continue that rich vein of form in taking wickets for us.” Pierre showed his stamina against the Hurricanes in the last round, bowling 54.3 overs in one innings. It was worth it as he grabbed 5/93.

The players are on a break until March 5 when round four bowls off. Red Force will play West Indies Academy in their next match at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.