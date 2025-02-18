Trump would be proud of you, doctor

US President Donald Trump AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: Oops! Sorry, Dr Errol Benjamin. I refer to your reply to my letter accusing you of exaggerating the fraud claims connected to USAID.

Sorry I misunderstood your allegation, via Donald Trump and Elon Musk, about funds allegedly squandered by USAID. Silly me. I took what you said literally. “Trillions.” There I was wondering whether it was US or TT or Jamaican dollars, only to learn your language was metaphorical. Wow. Where did my critical thinking faculties go?

My challenge now is figuring out what creative folks like you mean when you write. I don’t want to end up like the Christian fundamentalists who cherry-pick or guess when to read the Bible literally and when to interpret it figuratively.

I guess I will just have to figure it out as we go along.

On a related matter, I recall how some people responded in the past to Trump’s edicts, threats, claims, ultimatums and such. They would say, “Oh, don’t take him literally.” And then, boom! Lick-up time! Trump would be so proud of you, Dr Benjamin.

>

ERROL ANTHONY

Belmont