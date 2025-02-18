Tobago gets first seat on regional tourism body

Secretary of Tourism and Culture Tashia Burris. -

Tobago has made history by being accepted as a member of the Caribbean Tourism Organisation's (CTO) Cruise Committee.

A February 17 press release from the THA Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, after a February 13 CTO Council of Ministers meeting in The Bahamas, said the island has secured a seat on the committee through Tourism Secretary Tashia Burris.

This achievement, the release said, is historic, as it is the first time a sitting secretary of tourism from Tobago has been appointed to serve on a CTO committee.

The release said it also marks a significant milestone for the island’s cruise sector and further demonstrates the secretary's continued successful advocacy for Tobago at the regional and international level.

The CTO Cruise Committee, the release said, plays a crucial role in shaping regional cruise strategies and policies, fostering collaboration among member states to drive sustainable sector growth. It noted that through this platform, Tobago will work alongside other Caribbean destinations to lead the strengthening of relationships with cruise lines, ensuring that the region remains a premier and competitive choice for cruise tourism.

Burris expressed pride in Tobago’s involvement.

“This is a proud moment for Tobago. Our participation in the CTO Cruise Committee allows us to contribute to shaping the future of cruise tourism in the region, while also advocating for initiatives that benefit our island’s economy and communities.”

Tobago’s involvement, Burris said, underscores its commitment to enhancing its cruise-industry presence, creating new opportunities for local stakeholders, and positioning the destination for long-term success in the Caribbean’s evolving tourism landscape.