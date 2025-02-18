Stop race nastiness

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The 2025 general election date has not yet been set, but both the People's National Movement (PNM) and United National Congress (UNC) have publicly degenerated into scraping the bottom of the race barrel.

Why must our leaders pander to the basest desires of some people?

This is such a turn-off for many voters who only want the best for TT.

Stop stoking the race fire. We are already heading down a slippery, cancerous race slope that can only lead to very bad things in the future.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope