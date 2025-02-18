Southbound highway lanes partly opened in Chaguanas

Road works being done along the Solomon Hochoy Highway Chaguanas. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

The Works and Transport Ministry has announced the partial opening of the southbound lanes of the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Chaguanas, from the Brentwood Acceleration Lane to the Chase Village overpass.

The partial opening came into effect on February 17.

A media release from the ministry on February 18 said a 100-metre transition zone had been established, using traffic-control devices, to facilitate traffic flow from two lanes into three lanes near the Brentwood Acceleration Lane.

This three-lane section will be maintained for about two kilometres, until the approach to the Chase Village overpass.

About 400 metres north of the Chase Village overpass, the left lane transitions into the deceleration lane leading into the overpass.

The statement added that the southbound lanes take traffic to Freeport, Couva and San Fernando.

The ministry said drivers should proceed with caution and observe all directional signs and traffic-control devices.

The $65 million highway widening project between the Chaguanas overpass and the Chase Village overpass was initially set for completion in August 2024. However, delays pushed back the timeline.

On January 24, the ministry said 70 per cent of the project had been completed,and crews were working round the clock to deliver a more efficient and smoother commute.