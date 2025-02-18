Second of two St Ann's Hospital escapees held

St. Anns Psychiatric Hospital. File Photo

Chaguanas police have arrested Joshua Garraway, the second patient who escaped from the Forensic Ward at St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital on February 12.

Garraway, 33, who had been charged with robbery with violence, was held at a house at Edinburgh 500 in Chaguanas on February 17. Reports say he was arrested without incident.

Forty-year-old Everson Hazelwood, who also escaped, was recaptured on February 13 by Matura police in Balandra. He is charged with murder.

The escapees were discovered missing around 5.30 am during routine checks. A statement from the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) on February 12 said the men left without authorisation.

The release said the NWRHA had launched an internal investigation and the safety of patients, staff and the wider community remained its top priority.

