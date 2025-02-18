One dead, one in custody after Indian Walk argument

- Anygraaf Guest Account

An altercation between two men at Indian Walk, Moruga, has left one dead and the other in custody.

Initial reports said Brian Felix St Paul, 29, also called Woogie, died at the Princes Town District Health Facility on the afternoon of February 18.

The police said he and a male relative from Princes Town had an argument near St Paul’s home at Fort George Road.

St Paul was stabbed and taken to the health facility, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers from the Southern Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, responded and gathered evidence.

>

The relative was also detained.