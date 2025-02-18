Naparima, St Mary's try to stay in SSCL title race

NAPARIMA College and St Mary’s College will be eager for victory on February 18 in round six of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premier division to stay in contention for the title. All matches bowl off at 10 am.

Defending champions and leaders Presentation College Chaguanas are on a roll, winning all five of their matches this season. Presentation Chaguanas will be favourites to win in round six as they face a struggling Toco Secondary at the Presentation school ground.

Naparima and St Mary’s have identical records with three wins, one loss and one no result.

St Mary’s will be confident heading into their clash against an inconsistent Fatima College at the former’s home ground in St Clair. St Mary’s created an upset when they got past Presentation College San Fernando in round five by 16 runs.

Naparima will be looking to rebound after falling to a 70-run defeat against Presentation Chaguanas. “Naps” will have a tougher assignment against Vishnu Boys Hindu College in Bamboo.

>

In other matches on February 18, Hillview College will battle Presentation San Fernando at Honeymoon Park, El Dorado and ASJA Boys College San Fernando will tackle St Benedict’s College at Wilson Road Recreation Ground in Penal.