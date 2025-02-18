MIC-IT wins award for work in renewable energy

MIC-IT CEO, Anil Ramnarine, left, receives the award for Best Social Investment Project 2025 from British High Commissioner Jon Mark Dean. -

In celebration of excellence and innovation in the energy sector, the Energy Chamber of TT awarded the MIC Institute of Technology (MIC-IT) the Best Social Investment Project Award at the TT Energy Conference at the Hyatt Regency on February 11.

The award, presented by British High Commissioner Jon Mark Dean, recognises the impact of MIC-IT’s Centre for Renewable Energy and Associated Technologies (CREATe). The centre, in Pointe-a-Pierre, was launched by MIC-IT in 2023 and aims to advance TT’s energy sector.

A press release from MIC-IT said the centre offers essential education and professional development in renewable energy technology. It aims to reduce TT’s carbon footprint while increasing the nation’s energy capacity by focusing on solar, wind, biomass, geothermal and hydrogen energy.

The release said CREATe aligns with the roadmap for TT’s Post-covid19 Pandemic Report,

which highlights the importance of increasing the capacity for renewable energy sources. It seeks to enhance energy security and contribute to TT’s efforts under the Paris Agreement, contributing to both environmental goals and economic development.

“We are truly honoured to receive this recognition from the Energy Chamber,” said Anil Ramnarine, CEO of MIC-IT.

>

“CREATe is an important step in ensuring that the country is prepared for the future of renewable energy. It reflects our commitment to equipping the next generation with the skills they need to drive innovation and sustainability in the energy sector.”

CREATe offers training in renewable energy to people between 16 and 23 and caters to various experience levels.