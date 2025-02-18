Liam Bryden wins Pointe-a-Pierre Golf Open championship division

Liam Bryden receives his prize after winning the Pointe-a-Pierre Golf Open championship division on February 16. - via TTGA

LIAM Bryden brought an end to Chris Richards Jr’s three-year reign atop the Pointe-a-Pierre Golf Club South Open after he emerged victorious in the championship division when the tournament concluded on February 16.

A TT Golf Association (TTGA) statement confirmed Bryden (214) hit an “exhilarating fifty-foot putt for eagle to seal the deal on the final hole.” Bryden expressed pleasure with the win and said it was the only Open he had never won.

Richards Jr (217), defending champion and three-time (2022-2024) winner, came in a close second while Ayden Ali (208) held on to third.

In the first flight, fortunes shifted back and forth, but it was in spectacular style that young Ethan Collier came from behind capture the trophy from seasoned player Brian Fares and Christian Khan, winning courtesy a “count back,” the statement read.

In the women’s flight, Yeji Lee battled with reigning Brechin Castle Golf Championships women’s title-holder Victoria Seenath to secure the coveted South Open crown. Seenath came in second.

In third position was young, dynamic junior golfer, Isabella Ramdeen.

Additionally, veteran golfers Gail Rajack and Juliana Boodram also battled across the three days with the former copping the senior women’s gross special prize and the latter, the nett prize.

The second flight was won by Ravi Maharaj with Dr Shiva Arjoonsingh coming in second. In the third flight, top honours went to Leslie Martinez with Kurt Lima coming in second.

The masters’ flight saw Maurice Mathura lifting the trophy in front of second placed Bill Ramrattan. Kelly Bainey copped the nett prize.

Special prizes saw Richard Rampersad taking the men’s senior gross award while the men’s super-senior prize was won by the TTGA president Wayne Baptiste.