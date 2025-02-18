Leaders Defence Force stay unbeaten with 1-0 win over Prisons

In this file photo, Joshua Araujo-Wilson (4) and teammates celebrate a goal against Point Fortin Civic during the Tier I TT Premier Football League match, at the Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin. - (via Defence Force FC)

DEFENCE Force restored their nine-point lead atop the TT Premier Football League tier one standings after edging Prisons FC 1-0 at home at Ken Cooke Grounds, Police Barracks in St James on February 16.

A 42nd-minute goal from Shaquille Bertrand separated both teams at the end as Defence Force extended their flawless start to the season by recording their 11th win in as many matches.

The Army (33 pts) remain the only unbeaten team so far while Prisons FC (six pts) are tenth on the 12-team standings.

In the second match of a double-header, Miscellaneous Police FC (22 pts) climbed into third place after a Joevin Jones hat-trick guided them to a comfortable 4-1 victory over struggling Point Fortin Civic (six pts).

Jones put Police ahead two minutes into first-half stoppage time and struck again soon after, converting a penalty kick in the 48th minute.

>

Civic’s Kelon Williams pulled one back for the visitors in the 62nd minute to halve their deficit. However, an in-form Jones got his first hat-trick of the season after finding the back of the net in the 82nd to send them 3-1 up.

Two minutes into second-half extra time, Police’s Ajani McIntyre got on the scoresheet to affirm a cool 4-1 triumph.

Other results this past weekend saw Central FC (24 pts) maintain second place with a 3-2 win over La Horquetta Rangers (ten pts) while Jabloteh (21 pts) elevated to fourth after defeating Club Sando (12 pts) 1-0.

Defending tier one champions AC PoS are also on 21 pts but are fifth owing to Jabloteh’s superior goal difference.

Additionally, AC PoS drew 1-1 against Tobago’s Phoenix FC (nine pts) while Caledonia AIA (19 pts) remain sixth via a 4-2 win over cellar-placed Eagles FC (four pts).

These results usher in a two-week break for tier one and tier two clubs as the league comes to a pause for the Carnival season. Action resumes on March 8, with teams allowed to bolster their squads when the transfer window opens on March 4.