Kamla: Coalition with TPP after election possible

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Lincoln holder

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says a coalition with the Tobago People's Party, after the general election, is a possibility.

Before screening nominees at the UNC's headquarters in Chaguanas on February 17, she told the media, "In life, anything is possible."

Persad-Bissessar said the TPP is not part of the coalition of interests the UNC is trying to build for the election. She reiterated that the UNC will not field candidates in Tobago and will let Tobagonians vote for the parties there.

Persad-Bissessar said she has not had any discussions with TPP leader Farley Augustine about a post-election coalition with the UNC. Augustine has not previously expressed interest in such a partnership.

Persad-Bissessar said the OWTU will field candidates in La Brea and Pt Fortin under a UNC logo.

The PEP, she continued, is discussing contesting some constituencies in west Trinidad.

The Laventille-based LOVE party may contest Laventille West and Laventille East/Morvant.

Persad-Bissessar dismissed suggestions she would mirror the policies of US President Donald Trump should she be elected prime minister.

"I am not leaning to the right," she declared. "I am dead centre."

She said a new UNC government would adopt a "Trinidad and Tobago first" policy when it came to ensuring citizens' concerns over crime, health care and jobs are addressed.

Persad-Bissessar promised the UNC would hold national consultations on issues such as women's rights and reproductive health.