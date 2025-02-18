Guitarist Joey Ng Wai dies at 54

Joey Ng Wai at his Saddle Road rehearsal studio. - Photo by Mark Lyndersay

GUITARIST and producer Joey Ng Wai has died, after battling pneumonia in hospital for over a month.

His sister Sharon Ng Wai-Pantin confirmed this to Newsday on February 18.

The musician, 54, died on February 17.

Ng Wai was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Port of Spain General Hospital on December 29. He was sedated and intubated.

On January 5, he was conscious again and able to recognise and respond to family members.

>

He was moved to the High Dependency Unit on January 9, but was readmitted to the ICU on January 16.

His sister told Newsday then,"The pneumonia is beating him, it’s very much there and his breathing is not good. They’re trying their best with him constantly. They had to put him back there because his sugar levels spiked,”

Ng Wai performed with many bands over the years, including Second Imij, which he co-founded (now Imij and Co) and Frantic.

Musicians, producers and artistes have been offering condolences to his family and sharing memories of and tributes to him on social media.