Gonzales acts as Attorney General

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales has been appointed to act as attorney general.

A statement from the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs on February 18 said Gonzales will act as attorney general while AG Reginald Armour is away from Trinidad and Tobago on official business.

Gonzales will perform this role in addition to his regular ministerial duties.

The statement did not say how long Armour would be overseas or give any details of the official business he would be dealing with.