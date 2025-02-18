Des Vignes selected for Diego Martin West: Rowley inspired me

Hans des Vignes arrives at Balisier House, Port of Spain on Monday, to be screened for the Diego Martin West constituency. He was later selected as the party's candidate for the constituency in the upcoming general election. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

THE PNM screening committee chose broadcaster Hans Des Vignes to succeed the Prime Minister and become the PNM candidate Diego Martin West for the upcoming general election when Dr Rowley will bow out.

The committee sat for about four hours at Balisier House, Port of Spain, on February 17 to choose candidates for all three Diego Martin seats and Cumuto/Manzanilla.

Talking to reporters, Des Vignes paid tribute to Rowley as a mentor and when asked of any message to young people, said, “Believe in your dreams.

“I feel blessed to be given the opportunity by the PNM, an organisational movement that has stayed strong for seven decades.

“To the screening committee, I say thank you. To the constituents from Diego Martin West that are here with us this evening, I am thankful to all of them for their support.”

Reporters asked if he had enjoyed Rowley’s favour ahead of the screening day.

He replied, “First and foremost, I would not be here without Dr Rowley. He serves as an inspiration to many of us. Someone can start from walking to school barefoot in Mason Hall, Tobago, to being the PM of TT. That is something we can’t take for granted in terms of inspiration and putting yourself forward.”

Des Vignes vowed the constituency would now be in good hands.

Asked if the selection process was fair, given that Rowley had called his name in a salutation of several party members at a recent constituency cocktail reception, Des Vignes said he did think it was fair.

“We all had to go through the screening committee and that’s what the PNM stands for. We stand for the right things and move forward in the correct and right way.”

He said his aim was to connect with constituents and listen to them, and build on the foundation set by Rowley, and by the PNM over 70 years.

Des Vignes also promised to connect with various ministries and the local corporation for the benefit of is constituency and the wider Diego Martin area.

“The work starts immediately. Covigne Road, we are coming to you. We are not waiting to start the work. The work starts immediately, because that is how we go it in the PNM. That is how we do it in Diego Martin West.”

Another contender, former senator Yokymma Bethelmy, said she had no problems with the screening process and she would make herself available to serve in other ways the party may ask.

Attorney to contest Cumuto/Manzanilla

Attorney Sanjiv Boodhu was chosen as PNM candidate for Cumuto/Manzanilla over educational psychologist Dr Vivian Alexander.

Emerging victorious, Boodhu thanked the screening committee and expressed confidence in taking the UNC-held seat.

Saying he was humbled to be screened, he said, “We have a lot of work to do. With the capable team – the chairman and the executive – we are ready to hit the ground running.

“We will start as early as tomorrow.”

He proposed: “Consultation, consultation, consultation.”

He said he would meet Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales within two days.

“So we are already bringing relief to the constituents of Cumuto/Manzanilla, recognising that water supply is one of the first issues. The second issue is the road network.”

Agriculture was his third priority.

Newsday asked his chances of winning, given that UNC MP Dr Rai Ragbir beat his PNM rival in 2020 by 10,000 votes to 7,000.

Boodhu said, “Our chances are excellent. We have a constituency (team) that is ready to serve. We have a candidate who is ready to serve.

“And we are ready to show what representation looks like. We will bring it home to the PNM.

“Cumuto/Manzanilla is coming for the PNM in 2025.”

Imbert, de Nobriga selected again

Finance Minister Colm Imbert was re-selected as candidate for his Diego Martin North/East seat.

Imbert afterwards told reporters, “I feel good about it.

“I’ll make sure this last term of mine is my best term.”

Reporters asked about some opposition to his candidacy.

Imbert said, “ It is okay. I wasn’t too concerned about it.

“I feel good. And this is the PNM ,and this is what the PNM is all about.”

Communication Minister Symon de Nobriga was chosen unopposed to stand again for Diego Martin Central.