Costaatt lecturers denied fair representation, salary adjustments

THE COLLEGE of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of TT (Costaatt) was established by an act of Parliament in 2000 to provide more accessible post-secondary education and to develop and enhance professionals who did not fall under the University of the West Indies (UWI) programmes.

Since its inception, Costaatt has not only become the premier institution for training nursing professionals, but has also expanded to offer baccalaureate programmes at a reduced cost, thus providing opportunities that previously would have been available only through UWI.

Lecturers at Costaatt are grappling with two pressing issues: outdated salaries and the absence of a recognised bargaining unit to advocate on their behalf.

Lecturers stuck

in 2012 salaries

Costaatt’s lecturers are so dedicated to the upliftment of TT through their students that, despite being paid 2012 salaries and facing an increasing cost of living, they have gone out of pocket to enhance themselves and their resources to provide quality education. Since December 2012, lecturers have received no adjustments to their salaries to account for inflation or the rising cost of living.

While workers in all sectors, including teachers, received favourable increases for the 2012 to 2014 period, Costaatt lecturers were left out entirely. Teachers benefited from a nine per cent salary increase from October 2011 to September 2013 and an additional 12 per cent from October 2013 to September 2014.

Meanwhile, Costaatt’s management has attempted to offer lecturers a four per cent salary increase spanning the period from January 2013 to December 2018. To date, this increase has not been approved, and no communication has been provided on its status, leaving lecturers in financial uncertainty for over a decade.

This disparity is both unjust and demoralising. Comparing the increases received by teachers, Costaatt lecturers should have seen similar, if not proportional, adjustments. Teachers have cumulatively received a 22.08 per cent increase between 2011 and 2014, while lecturers are still fighting for a mere four per cent increase that remains unresolved. This situation not only undermines the financial well-being of lecturers, but also reflects poorly on the institution's commitment to its academic staff.

Absence of recognised

bargaining body

Equally troubling is the fact that TTUTA is not recognised as the official bargaining unit for Costaatt lecturers. Despite many lecturers being TTUTA members since 2014, efforts to gain official recognition have been met with silence. In 2019, TTUTA formally requested amendments to Act No 77 of 2000 (the Costaatt Act) to facilitate recognition as the majority union. However, no response has been received from the relevant authorities.

The lack of a recognised bargaining body leaves lecturers vulnerable and without proper representation. Costaatt's management has historically ignored collective concerns, opting instead to collect feedback through limited instruments such as questionnaires. Furthermore, the institution has failed to convene a faculty senate, a provision outlined in the Costaatt Act, which would have provided a platform for open dialogue and faculty representation.

This absence of a recognised union has allowed Costaatt’s management to exploit lecturers, expecting them to fill gaps and maintain educational standards without appropriate support or remuneration. The lack of transparency and dialogue not only affects the morale of lecturers, but also impacts the quality of education provided to students.

A call for action

The current state of affairs is untenable. Lecturers at Costaatt deserve fair compensation and proper representation. The ambiguity surrounding the proposed four per cent salary increase for the period January 2013 to December 2018 must be resolved promptly. Additionally, steps must be taken to ensure that TTUTA is recognised as the official bargaining unit for lecturers, allowing for effective advocacy on their behalf.

The Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) must intervene and ensure that Costaatt lecturers receive a fair salary increase in alignment with what teachers have received over comparable periods. Fair compensation for Costaatt lecturers is not just about equity – it is essential to maintaining the quality and integrity of tertiary education in TT.

Costaatt management, the CPO, and the government must address these issues with the urgency they deserve. Lecturers are dedicated professionals who play a vital role in shaping the future of our nation. It is time their contributions are acknowledged through fair wages and proper representation.