Coach praises U17 Soca Warriors despite W/Cup qualification exit

Trinidad and Tobago's Caden Trestrail (R) vies for possession during the Concacaf U17 World Cup Group B qualification match against Costa Rica, at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela, Costa Rica, on February 16. - Photo courtesy TTFA Media

DESPITE bowing out of FIFA Under-17 World Cup qualification courtesy a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica on February 16, Trinidad and Tobago U17 coach Shawn Cooper has credited his young squad for their competitive drive and relentless pursuit shown throughout the Concacaf U17 Men’s Qualifiers.

TT finished second with seven points in Group B to Costa Rica (ten points). Only the top team from each group earning automatic qualification to the November 5-27 World Cup in Qatar.

A goal in each half from Costa Rican attackers Isaac Badilla (45th minute) and a header from Ethan Barley (87th minute) in the final moments were enough to see the hosts past TT in their final Group B match at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

Both teams entered the closing match with the same results: two wins and a draw each, with Costa Rica holding a superior goal advantage.

In a post-match interview, Cooper was disappointed not to seal a U17 World Cup berth, but praised his players for their never-say-die attitude.

“I thought we played a very good game until the 44th minute, because it was a game where we had to play it as a final – forget about the points, try to go for the win and be patient,” he said.

Cooper described the opening goals at the end of the first half as “unfortunate” and confirmed TT had to change their style of play in the second period.

The opening goal "definitely changed our game plan. We came out second half and tried to change the system a bit and put a little more pressure on their back two (defenders).

"The two central defenders were playing the ball between them and the goalkeeper, so it encouraged us to come (forward). So we made a switch and played with two nines and put some pressure on them.”

Although his tactical adjustments did not gain the intended result, Barley confirmed TT's exit when he headed past goalkeeper Levi Williams with three minutes of regulation time and extra time still to go.

“We had some good moments in the game. Unfortunately, we fell for a next goal at the back post, and that was the end of the journey.

"But I can’t fault the boys, they played well and I think they saved their best game for last. It was a very good game of football, with very few chances. But again, (for) both teams, it was a cat-and-mouse story going on outside there.”

In the 19th minute, TT’s Jaydon Caprietta rifled a long-range effort straight into the arms of the Costa Rican goalie. Just before halftime, a TT defender struck a Costa Rican attacker in the face with his hand, and drew a penalty for the hosts.

Badilla made no mistake and fired his right-footed shot to the left. Williams chose the right direction to dive, but the shot was too powerful to hold.

In the 83rd minute, TT suffered a scare after a shot from a distance ricocheted off Williams’s crossbar and out. Four minutes later, Barley headed downwards at the back post off a corner to beat Williams and two defenders on the line and send Costa Rica 2-0 up, and into the U17 World Cup.

Looking ahead, Cooper said despite their shortcomings, the future looks positive for the vibrant group of young players.

“Costa Rica is through and we just have to go back and see what we need to do better in our preparations to qualify for a World Cup next time."

The future is "very bright," he said. "The goalkeeper is 14.

“We have another guy at the back, Adasa Richardson, he’s a next 14-year-old. We have a number of them who will be back with this U17 team. They, now, will be the experienced ones coming through. It will only lend more to the experience.”

Also advancing to the U17 World Cup were the seven other Concacaf group winners, Canada, Mexico, Honduras, Haiti, USA, Panama and El Salvador.

During the group phase, TT drew 1-1 with Guyana, defeated the British Virgin Islands 3-1, spanked St Maarten 9-0 and lost to Costa Rica 2-0.