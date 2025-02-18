Barrackpore West, San Juan South into boys' U-17 volleyball final

Captain Michael Burkett, left, and his San Juan South Secondary teammates were in good spirits after their display in the boys' under-17 category of the Secondary Schools Volleyball League on February 17. - Photo courtesy San Juan South

Barrackpore West Secondary and San Juan South Secondary advanced to the final in the boys' under-17 division of the Secondary Schools Volleyball League (SSVL) after a string of impressive performances at the Eastern Regional Sporting Arena in Tacarigua on February 17.

San Juan, winners of the boys' under-16 and open categories in the tournament's last edition, went undefeated in round-robin action. San Juan rattled off wins against Iere High School, Naparima College, Barrackpore and Presentation College Chaguanas en route to progressing to the semis, where they again got by the Iere team.

Meanwhile, Barrackpore defeated the trio of Iere, Naparima and Presentation in the preliminary phase before seeing off the challenge of "Pres" in the semis.

San Juan got their tournament started with a 25-7, 25-10 victory over Iere, before brushing aside Naparima 25-9, 25-8. San Juan were tested by Barrackpore as they got a 26-24, 25-18 victory before beating Presentation 25-20, 25-16 in their final preliminary round game.

Barrackpore also had a challenge on their hands when they faced Presentation, but held firm for a 25-21, 25-21 victory in straight sets to start their tourney on the right note. Barrackpore then fell to San Juan, but rebounded with a 26-7, 25-18 win over Iere and an easy 25-11, 25-9 triumph over "Naps" to book their spot in the semifinals.

In the semis, San Juan showed their prowess when they beat Iere 25-7, 25-11, with Barrackpore emerging with a 25-22, 25-15 win over Presentation.

The Presentation team didn't leave empty-handed, though, as they clinched third spot in the division by beating Iere in three sets (25-14, 19-25, 15-11) in the bronze medal match.

There was also action in the boys' under-15 division, with Naparima getting some measure of revenge against their Barrackpore counterparts with a 25-22, 20-25, 17-15 victory .

The date for the under-17 final between Barrackpore and San Juan is still to be determined.