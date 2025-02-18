Ball Blasters thump Georgia in Republic Bank Football League

Action in the Republic Bank Football League over the weekend. - Dennis Allen for @TTGameplan

BALL Blasters were ruthless in the Tobago zone of the Republic Bank National Youth Football League when matches continued last weekend.

Playing at the Plymouth Recreation Ground, Ball Blasters cruised to a 7-0 victory over Georgia FC in the boys Under-17 age group on February 16.

Ball Blasters were dominant from start to finish, opening the scoring as early as the second minute through Jadiael Marcelle. Jaeden Anthony doubled the advantage for Blasters with a tenth-minute strike.

The floodgates opened in the second half with five goals. Daveon Maxine (60th minute), Jahmiah Gibbes (78th), J'Meke Watkins (82nd, 86th) and Jermaine Morgan (88th) all got on the scoresheet.

At the same venue, Brother RY fought back to defeat Jaric Titans 2-1. Riquelme Phillips gave Titans the lead in the 34th minute, a lead they held until halftime.

>

Ajani Stewart was the star in the second half, finding the back of the net in the 49th and 60th minutes to give Brother RY the narrow win.

At the Courland/Black Rock Recreation Ground, the girls Under-17 division was contested. There were not as many goals, but Tobago Chicas did enough to edge Jewels 1-0 thanks to a goal from Adrianna Fowler in the 18th minute.

Anika Hector's goal handed Black Panthers a 1-0 victory over Combined Ballerz.

Matches were also held in Trinidad. Some of the teams recording victories were Moka Lions over Carrat Shed 4-1 (south zone boys Under-17), Creek got past Blue Hawks 3-2 (east zone boys Under-17), San Juan Jabloteh were comfortable 4-0 winners over Maloney Real Footballers (east zone boys Under-17) and AC Port of Spain eased past Mucurapo West Betis Academy 9-1 (north zone boys Under-17).