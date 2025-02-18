Acting CoP promises more police on the roads

Acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) Junior Benjamin says the public can expect to see more police on the nation’s roads soon.

Updating journalists on his first week at the helm of the police service, Benjamin said he has met with other stakeholders as the police seek to strengthen its security posture.

He said collaboration is important to ensure the nation’s safety and security.

“I've met with the municipal police as well as the transit police, and it is my intention to continue to meet with other internal and external stakeholders to ensure that we can work together to ensure that we have a greater and better TTPS and police and law enforcement presence on the roadways.”

Benjamin said in addition to combating gangs and drugs, police will also pay particular attention to protecting critical public utility infrastructure and state agencies.

“We are doing that with an aim to ensure that we seek to combat the crime situation. Therefore, where we recognise that any form of criminality is taking place, we will be taking back those areas.”

Benjamin said he intends to stay true to his promise of being a “CoP for all,” starting with visits to stakeholders in Tobago.

“It is my intention to speak with the Chief Secretary and probably the Minority Leader and even the Chamber of Commerce across there.

“This will be an ongoing exercise where I will be meeting with other chambers as well and creating and at least having that open door policy to hear their concerns and to see how we can work together.”

Benjamin pleased with support

Benjamin said he is pleased with the support he has received for the initiatives he are implementing.

He called on the public to continue to work with the police in the fight against crime.

“This first week has been a week where we've been putting a lot of structure in place and therefore I am very pleased to see the support that is coming from the public.

“Even as I start this journey I want to really encourage the public to continue to work with the police. We are in this together.”

He received his instrument of appointment to act as CoP on February 6 after Erla Harewood-Christopher was suspended as a result of an investigation into the acquisition of two sniper rifles for the state’s elite spy agency.

Harewood-Christopher and former Strategic Services Agency head Roger Best were both arrested and released as part of the investigation.

Erla investigation 'very much active'

Asked for an update on the investigation, Benjamin said it is “very much active.”

“We continue to do our due diligence. We have gone to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and we await for the instructions from the DPP at this time.”

“We continue to be very professional in the way that we deal with this matter and we will continue to ensure that there's a high level of integrity in the way we conduct our operations.”

He admitted to speaking with her but did not say what their discussions entailed.

“I would have spoken to Ma'am Christopher and we have a very good cordial relationship and we will continue to have that even at this time.”

Asked about media reports that a member of the investigative team was removed for influencing a witness, Benjamin made it clear there have been “no changes” to the team.

“The investigative team continues to do their job. Once we consult with the DPP, we have all faith in the advice that is given by the DPP. And we will continue to do our job to the best of our ability.”